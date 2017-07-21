Wheel House for July 21

QUILT SHOW

Hosted by Bayou Belle Quilters Guild and Rumpled Quilts Guild July 25-Aug. 14 at Artists Guild Unlimited Everett Street Gallery, Morgan City. Opening reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 25. Show hours: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

GOOD HOPE

Baptist Church, 908 Washington St., Patterson, celebrating its 157-year anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 30. Guest speaker the Rev. Francis Davis, Bible Way Church, New Iberia, and St. James Baptist Church, Lydia. Public invited. For info call Patricia Schexnayder, 985-395-7171.