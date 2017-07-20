Wheel House for July 20

VACATION BIBLE

School at Golden Hand Ministries, 345 Southeast Blvd., Bayou Vista, 5 p.m. July 24-28. Public invited. For info call 985-399-6780.

HOUSING

Berwick Housing Authority taking applications for all units from 8:15-11 a.m. and 1:15-3 p.m. Tuesday, July 25. Must bring birth certificates and Social Security cards for all members of household, picture ID for all members over 18, and current proof of income. For info call 985-385-1546.

COMMODITIES

Distribution by St. Mary Community Action Agency and Food for Families Program on Friday, July 28. Distribution on first come, first serve basis. Authorized representative may pick up commodities if those unable. Locations and times: Berwick Civic Center, 7-10 a.m.; and Amelia Recreational Center, 8:30 a.m. to noon. For info call 337-828-5703/5705.

FAMILY/FRIEND

Day celebration at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 401 Fifth St., Morgan City, 3 p.m. Sunday, July 30. Guest speaker the Rev. Ulysis Mitchell Jr., affiliated with numerous Baptist churches in Louisiana. Public invited.

FAMILY/FRIEND

Day celebration at Golden Hand Ministries, 345 Southeast Blvd., Bayou Vista, 10 a.m. July 30. Guest speaker Pastor Alvin Celestine of Faith, Dominion and Power in Houma. Public invited.

DINNERS

American Legion Auxiliary Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Post 242, 3600 U.S. 90 West, Calumet. Menu: spaghetti and meat sauce, salad, bread and dessert. Drinks sold. Dinner tickets, $7, call 985-518-9372. Dine in or take out.

GARAGE SALE

Sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Post 242, 3600 U.S. 90 West, Calumet.