FEEDING PROGRAM

For needy and senior citizens at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, at noon Saturday, July 6. For info call 384-6800 or 985-384-7512.

SCHOOL SUPPLIES

Word of Life Family Church School Fair is 9-10:30 a.m. July 27 offers free school supplies, school uniforms and shoes while supplies and sizes last. Children must be present. Word of Life is at 108 Ryan St., Patterson.