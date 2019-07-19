Wheel House for July 19

MEN’S DAY

Program sponsored by Men’s Ministry of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, at 3 p.m. July 28. Theme: “God listens to man’s prayer when no one else will listen.” Speaker the Rev. Deandre C. Cross, St. John Baptist Church, Loreauville. Public invited.

ORIENTATION

At Morgan City Junior High School is Thursday, Aug. 1: seventh-graders 9 a.m. and eighth-graders 1 p.m.; and Friday, Aug. 2: sixth-graders, 9 a.m. Lockers assigned, $15 school fees to be paid, and student ID pictures taken. Bring or wear a uniform shirt. Students and parents meet teachers and learn about coming year plans. Parents are encouraged to attend. School sweatshirts, T-shirts and yearbooks for sale. Parents with children who did not attend a Morgan City public school but plan for their child to attend MCJHS should register their child prior to the first day of school.