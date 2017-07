Wheel House for July 19

UNION BETHEL

AME Church, 956 Lake Palourde Road, Amelia, hosting a 153-year church anniversary and Family and Friends Day celebration 3 p.m. Sunday, July 23. Guest speaker Pastor Jeanine Escort, Joy Fellowship Ministries, Thibodaux. Public invited.

BARBECUE

Dinners sold by Prince Hall Lodge 16 at New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, Saturday, July 29. Menu: barbecued chicken, jambalaya, corn, potato salad and cake. Cost $7. Call 985-255-6002.