Wheel House for July 17

BASKETBALL

Jimmie Johnson’s 22nd annual free Basketball Clinic, Shoot Baskets, Not Drugs is 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 20, at Morgan City High School gym, for ages 7-15. Biddy and AAU coaches assisting. Each player must bring signed permission slip. Slips available at M C Bank locations, Morgan City Recreation Department, Skippers For Sports or call 985-518-5005. Each player should bring own lunch. Some drinks provided. Awards follow clinic. Donations for drinks/snacks and school supplies appreciated.