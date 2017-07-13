Wheel House for July 13

STUFF THE BUS

Hattie Watts Elementary, Patterson Junior High and Patterson High schools will benefit from the Stuff the Bus event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Family Dollar parking lot, Patterson. A few of the many items needed include notebooks, pencils, erasers, loose leaf paper, copy paper, markers, colored pencils, glue, paper towels, facial tissue, binders, belts, feminine products, and little kid’s socks, underwear and belts.