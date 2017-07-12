Wheel House for July 12

HOSPITAL

Service District 2 board of commissioners meeting 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at St. Mary Chamber of Commerce, 727 Myrtle St., Morgan City. Public welcome.

PINK GALA

#Survivors Take Over is 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. July 22 at Siracusa Recreation Building, 1110 Grace St., hosted by New Revelation Dance Ministry and The Pink Panthers. Entry: $10 advance; $15 at door. For info call Teneka Gash, 985-519-4237.

DEEP WATERS

Ministries, 1120 Lia Drive, Patterson, celebrating the pastoral anniversary of Overseer Muriel Brown and Pastor Sharon Brown at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 23. Guest speaker Pastor Mitchell Williams, God of A Second Chance Outreach Ministry, Morgan City. Public invited.

WOMEN

South Louisiana Women Conference “Taking it to the Real” is 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at Living in the Light Ministries, 2106 La. 182 East, Bayou Vista. Speakers: pastors Sheila Ledet and Izetta Ledet. Lunch served, door prizes given. For info call 337-578-5615.

OPEN HOUSE

At Berwick Elementary School for kindergarten to fifth grade is 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Students invited to attend and may bring supplies.

ORIENTATION

At Morgan City High School is Aug. 1 for: seniors, 8:30 a.m.; juniors, 10:30 a.m.; and sophomores, 1 p.m. Freshmen and new incoming students meet Aug. 3 at: 8 a.m., last name begins with A-M and 10:30 a.m. last name begins with N-Z. Students will receive locker combinations, ID cards, and a tentative schedule. Freshman Day will additionally include a welcome session from administrators, school tour and organizational information. Freshmen parents encouraged to attend. Dress code is casual school appropriate. All students required to pay $25 school fee for: locker, planner, ID card, math and English fee. Parking permits are $5.

OPEN HOUSE

For Morgan City High School is 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17. Students return to school on Tuesday, Aug. 8.