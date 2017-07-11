Wheel House for July 11

LUNCH PLATE

Fundraiser for Patterson Babe Ruth 14U State Champion baseball team 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Patterson Volunteer Fire Department. Menu: spaghetti, corn, bread, dessert and a drink. Cost $8. Proceeds and donations used to help defray travel cost to the Babe Ruth Regional Tournament in Plainview, Texas. Orders of five or more qualify for free delivery. Text 985-518-2765 to place an order or purchase tickets. Donations appreciated.

GARAGE SALE

Fundraiser for Patterson Babe Ruth 14U State Champion baseball team 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 14-15 at 700 Kem St., Patterson. Proceeds and donations used to help defray travel cost to the Babe Ruth Regional Tournament in Plainview, Texas.

PITCHING BOOTH

Pitching Speed Booth to raise funds for the Patterson Babe Ruth 14U State Champion baseball team will be at Bayou BBQ Bash in Morgan City from 5-9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 14-15. Radar guns will rate throwers’ speeds. Proceeds and donations used to help defray travel cost to the Babe Ruth Regional Tournament in Plainview, Texas.

GLOVE SHAKE

Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, July 15, for Patterson Babe Ruth 14U State Champion baseball team from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Catherine Street, Patterson. Donations used to help defray travel cost to the Babe Ruth Regional Tournament in Plainview, Texas.

NEW ZORAH

Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, celebrating its annual Choir Musical along with guest choirs at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16. Public invited.

MEN’S/WOMEN’S

Day at St. John Baptist Church, 504 Utah St., Berwick, 3 p.m. Sunday, July 30. Guest speakers Sonya Garrett and associate pastor The Rev. Alan Lowry, both of Mt. Era Baptist Church, Morgan City. Public invited.

FREE FOOD

Served from noon to 1 p.m. on the third Sunday each month at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 401 Fifth St., Morgan City. Public invited.