UNITY PRAYER

Area pastors host Community/Unity Prayer Service at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Feb. 5 meeting at New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City. Public invited.

BLACK HISTORY

Program at New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 10. Theme: “A Legacy of Strength, A Future of Hope.” Speaker Demale Bowden. Public welcome.