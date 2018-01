Wheel House for Jan. 31

FEEDING PROGRAM

For needy and senior citizens at noon Saturday, Feb. 3, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City. For info call 985-384-6800.

MEN’S DAY

Program at New Salem Baptist Church, 1412 Cherry St., Patterson, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 25. Public invited.

MULTICULTURAL

A Morgan City Junior High School Multicultural Program set 9 a.m. Feb. 27, in the MCJHS gym. Guest speaker Reginald Weary. Refreshments served. Public invited.