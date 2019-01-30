Wheel House for Jan. 30
FISH DINNERS
Sold by Zion Chapel AME Church, 1511 Cherry St., Patterson, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2. Menu: fried fish, sweet peas, potato salad, bread and dessert. Donation $7. To order day of call 985-395-4824.
FEEDING PROGRAM
For needy and senior citizens at noon Saturday, Feb. 2, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City. For info call 985-384-6800.
LAP SWIM
Begins Feb. 5 at the Vo-tech Marine campus pool. Open 5-6:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. Cost $40 per month for 18 years and older. For info call 985-518-2818.
BLACK HISTORY
Program at New Salem Baptist Church, 1412 Cherry St., Patterson, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 17. Speaker Travis Darnell, St. Luke Baptist Church. Everyone invited.
MISSION MINISTRY
Program at New Salem Baptist Church, 1412 Cherry St., Patterson, 10 a.m. Feb. 23. Speaker Debra Calhoun.
TREASURE SALE
Fundraiser sponsored by Berwick Historical Society 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Berwick Civic Complex. Booth space available, $20. Applications available at Berwick Town Hall, Berwick Museum or email lhenry@townofberwick.org.