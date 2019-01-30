Wheel House for Jan. 30

FISH DINNERS

Sold by Zion Chapel AME Church, 1511 Cherry St., Patterson, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2. Menu: fried fish, sweet peas, potato salad, bread and dessert. Donation $7. To order day of call 985-395-4824.

FEEDING PROGRAM

For needy and senior citizens at noon Saturday, Feb. 2, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City. For info call 985-384-6800.

LAP SWIM

Begins Feb. 5 at the Vo-tech Marine campus pool. Open 5-6:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. Cost $40 per month for 18 years and older. For info call 985-518-2818.

BLACK HISTORY

Program at New Salem Baptist Church, 1412 Cherry St., Patterson, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 17. Speaker Travis Darnell, St. Luke Baptist Church. Everyone invited.

MISSION MINISTRY

Program at New Salem Baptist Church, 1412 Cherry St., Patterson, 10 a.m. Feb. 23. Speaker Debra Calhoun.

TREASURE SALE

Fundraiser sponsored by Berwick Historical Society 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Berwick Civic Complex. Booth space available, $20. Applications available at Berwick Town Hall, Berwick Museum or email lhenry@townofberwick.org.