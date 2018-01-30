Wheel House for Jan. 30

RUMMAGE SALE
At Patterson United Methodist Church, 1204 Main St., 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 3. Sale includes clothes, shoes, linens, household goods, kitchen items, books, toys, and Mardi Gras and Easter decorations.

FISH PO’BOYS
New Salem Baptist Church, 1412 Cherry St., Patterson, selling fried fish po’boy dinners 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. Menu: fried catfish po’boy, potato salad, roll, dessert and drink. Donation $7.

BLACK HISTORY
Program at New Salem Baptist Church, 1412 Cherry St., Patterson, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 18. Speaker Patterson Mayor Rodney Grogan. Public invited.

