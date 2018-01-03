Wheel House for Jan. 3

BINGO NIGHT
Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department will not have bingo on Thursday nights for the month of January, due to remodeling of the building. Bingo will resume at 7 p.m. Feb. 1.

MLK PROGRAM
The Mid-Area Concerned Citizens Organization of Verdunville holding its annual Martin Luther King Jr. program 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, at Verdunville Alternative School, 131 Clausen Road South, Verdunville. Guest speaker is motivational speaker and author RaShad D. Bristo. Tri-City Gospel Singers will provide music. A march will proceed the program at 1 p.m. from the carwash in Verdunville to the alternative school. Public invited.

