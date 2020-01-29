Wheel House for Jan. 29

Article Image Alt Text

GALA
ARISE will host a King/Princess and Queen/Prince Gala Feb. 29 at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, 4014 Chennault St., Morgan City, to pay tribute to fathers/daughters and mothers/sons (children ages 4-12). Senior honorees are Raymond and Ethel Morrison of Morgan City. Anyone wishing to participate must register by Feb. 10. Tickets, $5, includes a meal. For info call Ruby Maize, 985-498-0420; Ethel Morrison, 985-384-9680 or Linda Brown, 985-518-6233.

