Wheel House for Jan. 29

GALA

ARISE will host a King/Princess and Queen/Prince Gala Feb. 29 at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, 4014 Chennault St., Morgan City, to pay tribute to fathers/daughters and mothers/sons (children ages 4-12). Senior honorees are Raymond and Ethel Morrison of Morgan City. Anyone wishing to participate must register by Feb. 10. Tickets, $5, includes a meal. For info call Ruby Maize, 985-498-0420; Ethel Morrison, 985-384-9680 or Linda Brown, 985-518-6233.