Wheel House for Jan. 25

COMMODITIES DISTRIBUTION

St. Mary Community Action Agency and Food for Families Program will be distributing commodities Friday, Jan. 26. Bring your 2018 income and a picture I.D. to sign up for recertification for the Catholic Charities Commodity Distribution Program for March. Distribution locations will be at Berwick Civic Center, 7-10 a.m. Applications taken on site. Amelia Recreation Center, 8:30 a.m.-noon. St. Mary CAA Office Building, 8 a.m.-noon. Applications taken prior or after distribution in Amelia or at St. Mary CAA.

BARBECUE DINNERS

Sold by Second Missionary Baptist Church, 401 Fifth St., Morgan City, starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 28. Menu includes barbecue rib steak, green beans, mashed potatoes and cheese, dessert and soda. Donation $8. May also order food through Second Missionary Baptist Church Facebook page.

BLACK HISTORY

Program at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 18. Guest speaker Evangelist Crystal Johnson. Public invited.