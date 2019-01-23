Wheel House for Jan. 23

YOUTH SUNDAY

At Morning Glory Ministries, 10 a.m. Jan. 27. Public invited.

UNITY PRAYER

Area pastors host Community/Unity Prayer Service at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Jan. 29 meeting at Miracle Revival Center, 1200 Saturn Road, Bayou Vista. Public invited.

RE-ENTRY

Convicted felons released from prison can participate in the free St. Mary Re-entry Resource Program. Members and providers urged to attend a meeting to discuss changes and needs or send a representative. Meeting is 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 29, at Patterson Area Civic Center. Light brunch served.

CAMP MEETINGS

Hosted by Women of Light of Living in the Light Ministries, 2106 La. 182, Bayou Vista, on first Friday of each month. Feb. 1 meeting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker prophetess Deborah Johnson. Casual attire. Public invited.

CONCERT

“Babes of Broadway” to perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 12, at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium as part of Morgan City Community Concert Association’s 2018-19 season. Babes of Broadway pays tribute to Broadway’s leading women. Subscriptions: $45, adult; $10, students K-12; and single event tickets, $25, adults; $5, students. All available at the door. Two concerts remain. Online visit: www.morgancitycca.biz for info. St. Mary Council on Aging offers free transportation to and from concerts for senior citizens, 60 and older, in St. Mary Parish. Call 24 hours prior to concert to arrange.