CHILDREN'S GALA

Arise Women Ministry sponsoring a King/Princess and Queen/Prince Gala or children ages 4-12 at 4 p.m. Feb. 9, at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, home of St. Mary AARP, Chennault Street, Morgan City. For info call Ethel, 985-384-9680; Lucretia, 985-498-0693; Linda, 985-518-6233 or Ruby, 985-498-0420.