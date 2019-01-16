Wheel House for Jan. 16

MLK EVENT

The St. Mary Chapter of the NAACP will hold its annual Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Celebration on Monday, Jan. 21. A march will begin at 2:30 p.m. at Morgan City’s City Hall, 512 First St., and end at New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia St. The tribute begins at 3 p.m. Public invited.

BARBECUE DINNER

Benefit for Claire House Children is noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Bayou Vista Community Center. Menu: barbecued chicken, rice dressing, baked beans, potato salad and soft drink. Donation $8.