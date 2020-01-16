Wheel House for Jan. 15

ST. ANNE

Thrift Store, 2710 Second St., Berwick, hosting a 10 cents sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 18. Proceeds benefit St. Stephen Catholic Church charities.

CONCERT

Morgan City Community Concert Association presenting America’s Got Talent Season 9 finalists, Sons of Serendip, at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Season subscription for two remaining concerts is $45, adults; $10, students K-12. Single concert tickets are $25, adults; $5, students. Tickets online at www.morgancitylive.com or at the door.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

St. Mary Parish Public Schools annual Donna Adams Memorial Special Olympics Track and Field Meet is 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Berwick High School stadium. Athletes compete in a variety of running and throwing events. Free admission and public invited to cheer athletes.

DIONYSUS PARADE

Anyone wishing to place a unit in the Krewe of Dionysus parade in Berwick at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, should contact Roddy Richard, 985-498-0118. All units must be registered.

AFTER PARADE

Dance at Berwick Civic Complex sponsored by Krewe of Dionysus following the 2 p.m. Feb. 22 parade. Tickets from any board member. Cost $15. No tickets sold at the door.

IRISH/ITALIAN

Walking Parade at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in Morgan City sponsored by Krewe of Dionysus. Anyone wishing to participate should call Walter Shepherd, 985-312-9500. Cost: $10 a person.