Wheel House for Jan. 15

GARAGE SALE

And Old-fashioned Dinner set 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 401 Fifth St., Morgan City. Dinner donation $5. For info call 985-992-8361.

FOOD DRIVE

Claire House for Women and Children, 1101 Southeast Blvd., Bayou Vista, accepting all non-perishable items 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 26. Those not able to donate Jan. 26 may drop off items 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays (no donations accepted on weekends). For info call Meg Morgan, 985-395-2424.

MT. PILGRIM

Baptist church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, Deaconess Ministry Program: “Answering God’s Call to Service” is 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27. Speakers: ministers Genevieve Howard-Brown, Jack Pratt and Jacquelyn Pratt-Brown.