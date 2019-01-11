Wheel House for Jan. 11

JR. BETA CLUB
Patterson Junior High School Jr. Beta Club is hosting a BBQ Sausage Po’boy Fundraiser, which includes a po’boy, chips, dessert and beverage, for $8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 at Patterson Junior High. The fundraiser helps defray the cost for Jr. Beta members attending the National Jr. Beta State Convention next month.

QUILTERS GUILD
The Bayou Belle Quilters Guild will conduct its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14. The meeting will be held at Artists Guild Unlimited, Everett Street Gallery, 201 Everett St., Morgan City. The Guild is open to anyone with an interest in quilting.

