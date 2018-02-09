Wheel House for Feb. 9

Fri, 02/09/2018 - 11:44am Anonymous

ASH WEDNESDAY
Service at Patterson United Methodist Church, 1204 Main St., 6 p.m. March 14. Also sponsored by Berwick United Methodist Church. Public invited.

ASH WEDNESDAY
A new service at Atkinson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 212 Fourth Street, Morgan City, 7 p.m. Feb. 14. Public invited.

FLEA MARKET
Held by American Legion Post 242, U.S. 90 near Patterson, Saturday-Sunday, March 3-4. Indoor and outdoor booth space available. For application via email to am.lg.post242@cox.net or call 985-518-2694. Spaces limited.

PORCH FEST
Third annual Lawrence Park Porch Fest, in memory of Jacques O’Neal Sicard, is April 21. Free music on porches surrounding the park and events for kids. Food and drinks sold. Proceeds help refurbish playground equipment. Hosted by Kiwanis Club of East St. Mary.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018