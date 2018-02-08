Wheel House for Feb. 8

BLOOD DONATION

United Blood Services, 1234 David Drive, Suite 102, Morgan City, special Mardi Gras Blood drive 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 9. All donors receive a Mardi Gras blood donor T-shirt, a unique commemorative heart-shaped Mardi Gras bead, a $25 Papa John’s Pizza gift card redeemable through online points system and King Cake from Rouses will be served. All items are while supplies last. Schedule an appointment at www.bloodhero.com or call 877-827-4376. Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 and 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian. A photo ID is required.