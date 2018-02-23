Wheel House for Feb. 23

ART WORKSHOP

By Kathy Miller Stone presented by Artists Guild Unlimited Everett Street Gallery, Everett Street, Morgan City, 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 9; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 10, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, March 11. Cost: $35, AGU members, $100, non-members. Stone will present “Composition and Design for All Mediums” which includes acrylic, colored pencil, mixed medium, oil, pastel, pencil, photography and watercolor. She will critique both older paintings and newer creations, and participants can paint their own designs to be tweaked or discussed. Participants may paint, draw or observe. Registration deadline is March 7, call Karen, 985-518-5434.

APPRECIATION

Service for musician Travis Short at Little Zion Baptist Church, 2746 Sixth St., Berwick, 5 p.m. Saturday, March 17. Public invited.

PASSPORT FAIR

At Patterson Post Office, 600 Catherine St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 24. Anyone wishing to get a passport must bring birth certificate and photo ID. Fees: passport ages 16 and older, $110; ages 15 and under, $80; passport photo, $15; application fee, $25. For info call 985-395-3382.