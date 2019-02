LIONS CAMP

Special needs youth in the Tri-City area may attend Louisiana Lions Camp, near Leesville, this summer. Sessions available for pulmonary disorders, mild mentally challenged, diabetes, hematology/oncology, and visual, hearing and orthopedically impaired youths. Ages by division vary. Contact Morgan City Lions Club’s Dianne Baillargeon for info, 985-399-6068. Camps begin May 26.