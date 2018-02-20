Wheel House for Feb. 20

ANNIVERSARY

Mount Zion Baptist Church, 507 Fourth St., Morgan City, celebrating the Rev. Larry Frank Sr.’s 12th anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25. Guest speaker the Rev. Louis Clark, St. John Baptist Church in Berwick and Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Gray. Public invited.

LENTEN FISH FRY

By Knights of Columbus Council 8371 from 11 a.m. until on Sunday, Feb. 25, at St. Andrew Church hall, Amelia. Menu: catfish, white beans and rice, green salad and drink. Donation $8. Eat-in or take-out. Ladies Altar Society will have a baked goods table.

AUTISM BAYOU 5K

Autism Society Bayou 10th annual 5K Run/Walk Family Fun Day Saturday, March 17, Morgan City Junior High School. Race begins at 8:30 a.m. Also features obstacle course, face painting, balloon art, games, food, cake walk and more. Pre-registration before March 1: adults, $20, includes T-shirt; students, $10. Onsite registration at 7:30 a.m. Pre-registration available by link on www.bayouautism.org or email bayouautism@yahoo.com.