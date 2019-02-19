Wheel House for Feb. 19

MORGAN CITY

Housing Authority board meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Martin Luther King Center, 336 Wren St.

RUMMAGE SALE

From 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 23, at Patterson United Methodist Church, 1204 Main St. Items include: clothes, shoes, linens, household items, books, toys, and Mardi Gras and Easter decorations.

CAMP MEETINGS

Hosted by Women of Light of Living in the Light Ministries, 2106 La. 182, Bayou Vista, on first Friday of each month. March 1 meeting at 7 p.m. Speaker Evangelist Casey Sears. Casual attire. Public invited.