Wheel House for Feb. 19

Tue, 02/19/2019 - 9:41am

MORGAN CITY
Housing Authority board meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Martin Luther King Center, 336 Wren St.

RUMMAGE SALE
From 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 23, at Patterson United Methodist Church, 1204 Main St. Items include: clothes, shoes, linens, household items, books, toys, and Mardi Gras and Easter decorations.

CAMP MEETINGS
Hosted by Women of Light of Living in the Light Ministries, 2106 La. 182, Bayou Vista, on first Friday of each month. March 1 meeting at 7 p.m. Speaker Evangelist Casey Sears. Casual attire. Public invited.

