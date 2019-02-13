Wheel House for Feb. 13

BLACK HISTORY

Program at New Mt. Esther Baptist Church, 1211 James St., Morgan City, 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 17. Everyone invited.

FREE MOVIE

Teche Theatre hosting a free showing of the movie, “The Great Debaters” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17. There is a pre- and post-commentary of the film. This is a family-oriented event. Concessions sold.

REVIVAL

At Mt. Era Baptist Church on Feb. 20-22. Prayer service at 6 p.m., revival at 7 p.m. Revivalist is the Rev. Shawn Patrick Watson, First Baptist Church, Victorville, California.