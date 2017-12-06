Wheel House for Dec. 6

HOSPITAL

Service District 2 meeting 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6, at Whitney Bank Building, 201 Everett St., Morgan City.

SANTA

South Central Louisiana Technical College, Young Memorial Campus, and its Student Government Association, hosting a free “Pics and Sweets with Santa” 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7. Get a free 5-by-7 photo with Santa, a free book (donated by Adult Ed) while sharing storytime with Mrs. Claus. Free cookies, milk and other sweet treats served. A donation of a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots is appreciated but not mandatory. SCLTC is at 900 Youngs Road, Morgan City. Public invited.

REVIVAL

At Good Hope Baptist Church scheduled Wednesday-Friday, Dec. 6-8, has been postponed to a date yet undetermined.

AARP NEW YEAR’S

Eve Dance from 8 p.m. to midnight at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, 4014 Chennault St., Morgan City. Music by Tee Nah Nah. Tickets $10. Call 985-384-2277.