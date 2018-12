Wheel house for Dec. 18

PRE-CHRISTMAS

Sale at Sacred Heart Thrift Store, corner of Second and South Railroad, Morgan City, 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 19-20. All items 50 cents. Proceeds benefit Sacred Heart Catholic Church charities.

CHRISTMAS EVE

Service sponsored by First Methodist Church, Berwick, and United Methodist Church, Patterson, at United Methodist Church, 1204 Main St., at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24. Features carols, communion and candles. Public invited.