Wheel House for Dec. 12

Tue, 12/12/2017 - 10:40am Anonymous

JINGLE RACE
Tri-City Track Club’s Amazing Jingle Race rescheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, Front Street to Lawrence Park, Morgan City. Ages 4-12 accompanied by an adult do a fun series of challenges. Registration required prior to event. Call Race Director Dee Hymel 985-518-6118 or email dhymel@cox-internet.com.

FREE CANTATA
Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church, Federal Avenue, Morgan City, hosting a free Christmas Cantata 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17. Features traditional Christmas carols and a brass ensemble. Fellowship and refreshments follow.

