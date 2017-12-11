Wheel House for Dec. 11

PRAYER
Living in the Light Ministries, Bayou Vista, sponsoring a weekly community/unity prayer service at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at alternate locations. All churches invited for an hour of power. Dec. 12 gathering at Miracle Revival Christian Center, 1200 Saturn Road, Bayou Vista. Public invited.

MUSICAL
First Baptist Church, 1915 Victor II Blvd., Morgan City, choir presents “Joy Has Dawned,” a Christmas cantata, at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 17. Public invited. For info call 985-384-5920.

