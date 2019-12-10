Article Image Alt Text

Wheel House for Dec. 10

Tue, 12/10/2019 - 12:14pm

PLUGGED IN
Group of young musicians/singers will tell the nativity story while singing Christmas songs at Lawrence Park on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Angelena Brocato will narrate. Please bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free and open to all ages.

AARP DANCE
New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 8-12 p.m. at the St. Mary Senior Citizen Center, 4014 Chennault Street in Morgan City. Music by 5 o’clock Shadows. Ticket cost $12. For more information call 985-384-2277.

