Wheel House for Aug. 8

ART ENTRIES

Artists Guild Unlimited 54th Annual Judges Art Show is Aug. 30-Sept. 21, at AGU Everett Street Gallery, 201 Everett St., Morgan City. Registration accepted Aug. 24, 1-4 p.m.; Aug. 25, 1-7 p.m. and Aug. 26, 9 a.m. to noon. Original works, not previously shown at any AGU judged shows, accepted. Requirements: limit six entries, adults; three, children/teens; must be properly framed and have wire hanger with size limited to 4-foot-by-4-foot or 16-square feet including frame. Three-dimensional work must be presented with own display stand/table. Entered pieces must be available for sale except for children/teens. AGU receives 20 percent commission on sale. Cost: adults, active AGU members, $15, three entries and $5 each after three; associate and non-members, $30 for three, $10 each after three; children/teens, $6 per artist. Cash awards for first-third awards in select category/divisions. For more details email agu@artistsguildunlimited.org or call 985-385-9945.