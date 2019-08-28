Wheel House for Aug. 28

MCHS CLASS OF ’99

Holding a class reunion at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug 30, Jamboree at Tiger Stadium; and 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug 30, class reunion party, at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, home of St. Mary AARP, 4014 Chennault St., Morgan City. Cost: $30 individual/$50 couple. May pay via Cashapp $MCHS99. Any Tri-City area Class of 1999 welcome to attend. Payment also accepted at the door. For info call Teranekia Hawkins, 337-256-8567 or LaShonda Kelly, 225-270-4625.

DINNERS

Claire House for Women and Children barbeque dinner fundraiser 11 a.m. until on Sept. 7 at Bayou Vista Community Center, 1333 Belleview St. Menu: chicken, dressing, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and drink. Donation $8. Proceeds benefit children’s obstacle playground equipment. For info call 985-519-6886.

SPONSORSHIPS

Chez Hope A Walk to Remember needs sponsors for its 5K fundraiser Oct. 5 in Berwick. Levels are: platinum, $300, includes logo on shirt, social media recognition, and event acknowledgement; gold, $200, social media recognition and event acknowledgement; and silver, $100, event acknowledgement. For info email brittany.chezhope@gmail.com or call 337-828-4200.