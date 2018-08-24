Wheel House for Aug. 24

READING COUNCIL

Nicholls Reading Council membership drive is underway. Interested persons invited to Clarion Inn, 520 Roderick St., Morgan City, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, to learn how to promote literacy. Guest speaker is Aretha Williams, Louisiana Reading Association district director. Refreshments served and door prizes include a free membership.

BENEFIT DINNER

To help defray expenses for the funeral of the late Joseph Washington is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at 200 Roderick St., Morgan City. Menu: shrimp fettuccine, fried chicken, green salad and dinner roll. Cost $8. For info call 985-519-1044, 985-498-0716 or 985-518-2341, or a family member.

FLEET BLESSING

Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival Blessing of the Fleet at Berwick dock is 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 2. Only vessels registered with the festival office allowed in the water parade. Awards for first-third place in each division (shrimp, petroleum and pleasure craft). To register go to 715 Second St., Morgan City, and for info call 985-385-0703.