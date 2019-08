MUSEUM DISPLAY

The Louisiana State Museum — Patterson unveils “From Berwick Bay to Étouffée: Shrimping in Louisiana,” a new exhibit exploring the history of the shrimping industry in St. Mary Parish at the Wedell-Williams Aviation and Cypress Sawmill Museum, off U.S. 90. A free reception, including hors d’oeuvres and libations, is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23.