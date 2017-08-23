Wheel House for Aug. 23

Wed, 08/23/2017 - 1:44pm Anonymous

12U PARADE
City of Patterson hosting a parade in honor of Patterson 12U Girls All-Stars who are the 2017 Babe Ruth Girls World Series Champions, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. Line-up at Place Norman Shopping Center at 10:30 a.m. Parade will travel north on Main Street and disband at Patterson City Hall where a reception will be held. Call Ryan Aucoin, Community Affairs director, at 985-395-5205 for info or to participate.

PILGRIM GROVE
Baptist Church, Greenwood, has cancelled its 134th anniversary celebration that was set for Sunday, Aug. 27, until further notice.

