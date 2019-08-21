Article Image Alt Text

Wheel House for Aug. 21

Wed, 08/21/2019 - 11:53am

CONVOCATION
Fourth annual Holy Convocation is 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 22-24, at Morning Glory Ministries, 1323 Railroad Ave., Morgan City. Classes are 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

APPRECIATION
Second Missionary Baptist Church, Morgan City, celebrating the Rev. Ivy Wilson Jr.’s 26-year anniversary with an appreciation service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. Guest speaker the Rev. Dr. McCullen Williams, New Morning Glory Baptist Church, Labadieville and Old Fountain Baptist Church, Thibodaux. Public invited.

ST. LUKE
Baptist Church, 1709 Harry D. St., Patterson, celebrating the seven-year anniversary of the Rev. Keith F. Verrett Sr. at 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. Public invited.

