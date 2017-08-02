Wheel House for Aug. 2

GRANTS
St. Mary Parish administering the Emergency Food and Shelter Grant National Board Program to local agencies. To receive funds, agencies must: be private voluntary non-profits or units of government; have an accounting system; practice non-discrimination; have shown the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and if a private voluntary organization — must have a voluntary board. Head of service groups may send a letter of application to: Clarence Robinson Jr., chair; P.O. Box 43, Morgan City, La. 70381. Deadline Aug. 9.

WOMEN MISSION
Ministry of New Salem Baptist Church meeting 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. Speaker Jannie McCoy, New Mt. Horeb Baptist Church.

