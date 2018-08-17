Wheel House for Aug. 17

aNNIVERSARY

St. Luke Baptist Church, 1709 Harry D. St., Patterson, celebrating the Rev. Keith Verrett Sr.’s six-year anniversary at 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 9. Public invited.

FLEET BLESSING

Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival Blessing of the Fleet at Morgan City dock is 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 2. Only vessels registered with the festival office allowed in the water parade. Awards for first-third place in each division (shrimp, petroleum and pleasure craft). To register go to 715 Second St., Morgan City, and for info call 985-385-0703.