Wheel House for Aug. 16

SOLAR ECLIPSE

Blood Drive at United Blood Services, 1234 David Drive, Suite 102, Morgan City 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. Aug. 21. Donors receive a “Solar Eclipse Blood Donor” T-shirt and NASA-approved eclipse viewing glasses, while supplies last. A partial solar eclipse will peak in South Louisiana around 1:24 p.m. Aug. 21. Blood donors must be 16 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Donors who are 16 must have a signed parental/guardian permission slip. Schedule appointment at www.bloodhero.com or call 877-827-4376. Donors can visit www.UnitedBloodServices.org the day of donation and click on the “Health History Questionnaire” to complete the interview portion of the donation online. Print the “Fast track donation ticket” and bring it to UBS at donation time.