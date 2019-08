PROSTATE CANCER

Screening 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Skinners Barbershop, 1001 Railroad Ave., Morgan City. Screenings are free if not screened within the last 12 months. Anyone without insurance will not be charged. For appointment call 888-616-4687. Sponsored by 100 Black Men and Mary Bird Perkings TGMC Cancer Center.