Wheel House for Aug. 1

RUMMAGE SALE

At Patterson United Methodist Church, 1204 Main St., 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 5. Items include clothes, shoes, household items, linens, books, toys and more.

NEW SALEM

Baptist Church, 1412 Cherry St., Patterson, annual choir anniversary 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20. Choirs, groups, soloists, etc. invited.

SES GATOR RUN

Stephensville Elementary Association of Parents and Teachers Gator Run, a 5K run/walk and kids (14 and under) fun run is 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at St. Martin Parish Recreation Park, La. 70, Stephensville. Race begins at the park, heads down to Stephensville Road, over the bridge at Four Mile Bayou Road and return to the park. Kids Fun Run, approximately one mile, held prior to 5K. Awards for 5K first-third overall adult male and female, and first place male and female in numerous age divisions. Kids Fun Run Awards presented for first overall, male and female, as well as Top Gator Grade Finisher for each SES pre-K-8th. For info contact Brandy Gros, 985-518-6666, or Beth Murin, 985-255-2666, or by email bdgros18@gmail.com. Signup available online at active.com. Fee: fun run, $5, no T-shirt; $15, with T-shirt; deadline Sept. 1. Fee: 5K, $15, no T-shirt; $25, with T-shirt; Sept. 1 deadline.