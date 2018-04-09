Wheel House for April 9

MIXER

A Senior Citizens/Teens Intergenerational Mixer, “Come Grow With Us,” is 6-7 p.m. Monday, April 23, Berwick Civic Complex meeting room. Bring a seedling or a clipping to share while sharing info on planting and growing new things as a way to bridge gaps between senior citizens and teens. Sponsored by Berwick High School Interact Club, St. Mary Council on Aging, Berwick Mayor and Town Council.

EPHESIANS

Baptist Church, 527 Bowman St., Morgan City, celebrating its 63rd anniversary and the Rev. Ezekiel Simmons III’s 33rd pastoral anniversary at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 29. Guest minister the Rev. Samuel Calhoun, New Salem Baptist Church, Patterson. Public invited.