Wheel House for April 30

PRAYER

National Day of Prayer celebrated in the Tri-City area May 2. Times and places: 8:30-9 a.m., Patterson City Hall; 12:05-12:50 p.m., Southwest Reef Lighthouse (under U.S. 90 bridge if it rains), Berwick; and 12:10-12:35 p.m., Morgan City City Hall, 512 First St. (Morgan City Municipal Auditorium if it rains). Public invited.

CAMP MEETINGS

Hosted by Women of Light of Living in the Light Ministries, 2106 La. 182, Bayou Vista. Close-out meeting 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4. Guest speaker Pastor Izetta Ledet, Champion Life Ministries, Jeanerette. Casual attire. Public invited.

FEEDING PROGRAM

For needy and senior citizens is at noon, Saturday, May 11, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City. For info call 985-384-6800.

FAMILY DAY

The Children’s Water Safety Awareness Annual Family Day and Car Show is 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 11 at the Hercules Pavilion on Houma Airbase. Features live music, food and sign-ups for free swimming and CPR lessons. For info call Joey Vining, 985-860-6625, Jodie Vining, 986-226-2665, or Ken Marcel, 985-637-7746.