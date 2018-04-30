Wheel House for April 30

SACRED HEART

Thrift Store, corner of Second Street and Railroad Ave., Morgan City, Pre-Mother’s Day Sale 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, May 2-10. All women’s items 50 cents. All proceeds benefit Catholic charities.

FISH DINNERS

Sold by Zion Chapel AME Church, 1511 Cherry St., Patterson, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 5. Menu: fried fish, sweet peas, potato salad, bread and dessert. Cost $7. For orders call 985-395-7461 or day off call 985-395-4824.

RUMMAGE SALE

Fundraiser for St. Mary Council on Aging 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday May 5, at 412 Jacobs St., Berwick. All proceeds benefit CoA Nutrition Programs.