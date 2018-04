Wheel House for April 3

FEEDING PROGRAM

For needy and senior citizens at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, at noon Saturday, April 7. For info call 985-384-6800.

RUMMAGE SALE

At Patterson United Methodist Church, 1204 Main St., 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 7. Includes household goods, linens, books and toys.

FUNDRAISER

St. Mary Council on Aging selling meals 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays in April. Menu: April 7, burgers, hot dogs, etc. $5; April 14, jambalaya, etc. $8; April 21, red beans w/sausage link, etc. $8; April 28, pork chop, etc. $8. Tickets available in advance at Patterson Senior Center, 908 First St., 985-395-4800; and Morgan City Council on Aging, 301 Third St., 985-384-3324.

THRIFT STORE

Treasures Under the Oaks, 304 Iberia St., Franklin, open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays in April. Benefits St. Mary Council on Aging.

FREE MOVIE

“Woodlawn” at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 29, at First Baptist Church, 1915 Victor II Blvd., Morgan City. For info call 985-384-5920.