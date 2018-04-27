Wheel House for April 27

Fri, 04/27/2018 - 11:33am Anonymous

PRAYER
Area pastors host Community/Unity Prayer Service at 6 p.m. every Tuesday. May 1 meeting for an hour of power is at Zion Chapel AME Church, Patterson. Public invited.

RE-ENTRY
The Re-entry Resource Coalition of St. Mary quarterly meeting from 10 a.m. to noon May 2 at South Central Louisiana Technical College, Young Memorial Campus, Youngs Road, Morgan City.

FREE TENNIS
Camp Mondays and Wednesdays, June 4-13. Two classes, 8-8:50 a.m. and 9-9:50 a.m., at Lawrence Park, Morgan City. Introduces beginners to tennis. Ages 5-18 invited. Must pre-register from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 2, at Lawrence Park. Registration forms at Morgan City Public Library, and Amelia, Berwick and Patterson Branch libraries. For info call Bishop Jerry T. Hebert, 985-518-6183.

BVVFD BINGO
Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department Bingo held Thursdays at 1701 Saturn Road. Sales start at 7 p.m., games at 7:30 p.m.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018