Wheel House for April 27

PRAYER

Area pastors host Community/Unity Prayer Service at 6 p.m. every Tuesday. May 1 meeting for an hour of power is at Zion Chapel AME Church, Patterson. Public invited.

RE-ENTRY

The Re-entry Resource Coalition of St. Mary quarterly meeting from 10 a.m. to noon May 2 at South Central Louisiana Technical College, Young Memorial Campus, Youngs Road, Morgan City.

FREE TENNIS

Camp Mondays and Wednesdays, June 4-13. Two classes, 8-8:50 a.m. and 9-9:50 a.m., at Lawrence Park, Morgan City. Introduces beginners to tennis. Ages 5-18 invited. Must pre-register from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 2, at Lawrence Park. Registration forms at Morgan City Public Library, and Amelia, Berwick and Patterson Branch libraries. For info call Bishop Jerry T. Hebert, 985-518-6183.

BVVFD BINGO

Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department Bingo held Thursdays at 1701 Saturn Road. Sales start at 7 p.m., games at 7:30 p.m.